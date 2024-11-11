Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Chevron stock opened at $156.93 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

