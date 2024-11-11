Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $58.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

