Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.5% of Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 68,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.44. 6,661,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,452,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.59.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.