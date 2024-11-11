Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSF opened at $20.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

