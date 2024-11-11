Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $108,434,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN opened at $270.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.94.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.28.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,487.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,487.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,822 shares of company stock worth $16,372,294 over the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

