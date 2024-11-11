Colonial River Investments LLC Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 606.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in H&R Block by 4,152.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,756.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,820. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $639,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,820. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $59.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

