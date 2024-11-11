Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (CON) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, October 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CON opened at $19.63 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $489.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CON. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

