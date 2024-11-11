Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (CON) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, October 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of CON opened at $19.63 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $489.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on CON
Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile
Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Concentra Group Holdings Parent
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- You Can Bet on DraftKings to Rebound in 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.