Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 301238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Conduent Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Conduent
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
