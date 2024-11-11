Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 301238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Conduent Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Conduent Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 797,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 1,484.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Conduent by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 57,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Conduent by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.