Contrasting Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Synopsys and Check Point Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 0 10 0 3.00 Check Point Software Technologies 0 15 8 0 2.35

Synopsys currently has a consensus target price of $647.30, suggesting a potential upside of 16.37%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $197.74, suggesting a potential upside of 10.93%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.5% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Synopsys and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 24.06% 22.09% 14.05% Check Point Software Technologies 33.17% 31.84% 16.06%

Risk & Volatility

Synopsys has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synopsys and Check Point Software Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $5.84 billion 14.62 $1.23 billion $9.64 57.70 Check Point Software Technologies $2.41 billion 8.12 $840.30 million $7.32 24.35

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Check Point Software Technologies. Check Point Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synopsys beats Check Point Software Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys



Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; logic libraries and embedded memories; processor cores, software, and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; security IP solutions; IP solutions for automotive market; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems; virtual prototyping solutions; and Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization, as well as optical products, and mechatronic simulations. Further, it provides security and quality testing products, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. Additionally, the company provides intelligent orchestration solution, software risk manager, and black duck software composition analysis tools. It serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Check Point Software Technologies



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. In addition, the company offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business. Further, it provides cloud network security, cloud native application protection, security and posture management, cloud identity and entitlement, cloud workload protection, cloud detection and response, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Additionally, the company offers technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

