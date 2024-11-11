Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Holdings Increased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics comprises 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.11% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $59.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $182.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 6,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $323,495.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $283,830.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Guyer sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $323,495.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,830.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $509,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,101 shares of company stock worth $1,462,517 over the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

