Core Wealth Partners LLC Buys 13,681 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 170.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 79,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.42 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

