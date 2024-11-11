Core Wealth Partners LLC Invests $423,000 in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,155,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.90 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $42.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

