CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at $142,919,389.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.89 and a beta of 0.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

