Covestor Ltd Buys 421 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 438.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $151.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $109.46 and a 12-month high of $156.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.