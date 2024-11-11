Covestor Ltd Cuts Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in TFS Financial by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TFS Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,263. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,263. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $85,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,017.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.68.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 418.53%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.