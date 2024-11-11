Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Celsius were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CELH. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $5,700,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 48.0% during the third quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 54.3% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Celsius by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $28.90 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.