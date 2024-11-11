Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 5.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in RTX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 14.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,319,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of RTX opened at $123.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.85. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

