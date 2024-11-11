Covestor Ltd Reduces Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $202,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI opened at $157.07 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $158.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,570.70 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 198.02% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

