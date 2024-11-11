Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,923,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,559,000 after acquiring an additional 82,107 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,811,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,538,000 after purchasing an additional 227,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,595,000 after purchasing an additional 85,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.06 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.43. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

