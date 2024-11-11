Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $108.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average is $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.