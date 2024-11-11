Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,171 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 326.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 80,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 61,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.6% in the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.3 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BNS

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.