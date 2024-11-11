CXApp (CXAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 167.12% and a negative net margin of 674.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter.

CXApp Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of CXApp stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CXApp has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

Insider Activity

About CXApp

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,725.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

