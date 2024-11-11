Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYTK. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $258,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,520,653.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $258,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at $20,520,653.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $232,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,207.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,489 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 225.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.