DallasNews (DALN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DallasNews stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.65. DallasNews has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

In other news, major shareholder Robert W. Decherd acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 515,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,198. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

