Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.1% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.48.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

