Delta Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,210 shares of company stock worth $31,040,994. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $234.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.76 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 130.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

