Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Despegar.com worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,029,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,936,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com Stock Up 0.7 %

DESP opened at $15.00 on Monday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 62.18% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $185.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

DESP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Despegar.com

Despegar.com Profile

(Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.