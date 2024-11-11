Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.07. 4,544,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,909. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.