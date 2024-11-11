Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Stock Price

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

FHI traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.99. 62,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $408.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $484,378.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,766.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $484,378.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,766.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $199,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,018.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 49.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

