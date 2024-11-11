Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $69.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

TPG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TPG from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ TPG traded up $3.93 on Monday, hitting $70.15. 366,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,076. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. TPG has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $855.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TPG by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,161,000 after purchasing an additional 366,306 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TPG by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 336,665 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 32.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,188,000 after buying an additional 922,571 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 13.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,240,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,417,000 after buying an additional 151,317 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

