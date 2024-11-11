Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 46,677 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,677 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of VeriSign worth $81,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,320,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 7,443.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $183.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

