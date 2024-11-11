Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 79,152 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Ferguson worth $280,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other news, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $295,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,246. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ferguson news, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $295,361.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,246. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total value of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,271.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Ferguson Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $207.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

