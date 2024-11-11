Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001,780 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of PepsiCo worth $387,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Plc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13,209.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.