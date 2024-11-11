Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 156,880 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Stryker worth $181,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Stryker by 84.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 114.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $375.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.46 and its 200 day moving average is $345.71. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $266.93 and a 12-month high of $377.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

