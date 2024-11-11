Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at UBS Group

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $525.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

