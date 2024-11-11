Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Up 10% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.74 and last traded at $153.60. 610,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,350,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.66.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $252,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

