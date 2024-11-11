Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,501,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 38,685,664 shares.The stock last traded at $21.64 and had previously closed at $19.06.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.