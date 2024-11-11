Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,501,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 38,685,664 shares.The stock last traded at $21.64 and had previously closed at $19.06.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

