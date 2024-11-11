Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 126114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 47.87%. Dorian LPG’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

