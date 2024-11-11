Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $183.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $326.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.63 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $330.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,001,597.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,001,597.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,382. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

