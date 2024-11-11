Dynatrace’s (DT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,500. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

