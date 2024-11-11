Dynatrace’s (DT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2024

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,500. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.