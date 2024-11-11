e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 8.2% – What’s Next?

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $130.08. Approximately 1,061,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,889,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $6,659,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after acquiring an additional 576,383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

