Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,745 shares of company stock worth $39,278,367 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ETN opened at $366.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $217.61 and a one year high of $369.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

