Edible Garden (EDBL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 52,263.51% and a negative net margin of 77.36%.

Edible Garden Price Performance

EDBL stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $95,040.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.90. Edible Garden has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

