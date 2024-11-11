EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $269.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $11.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.46. 102,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,529. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.94 and a 200-day moving average of $197.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

