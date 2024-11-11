Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 11th (ADEA, ALRM, AMPX, ANIP, ANL, ANVS, AUTL, CBUS, CDTX, CLMT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 11th:

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $172.00 target price on the stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

