Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 11th (ADEA, ALRM, AMPX, ANIP, ANL, ANVS, AUTL, CBUS, CDTX, CLMT)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 11th:

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $172.00 target price on the stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

