Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 11th (ADEA, ALRM, AMPX, ANIP, ANL, ANVS, AUTL, CBUS, CDTX, CLMT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 11th:
Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.
Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $172.00 target price on the stock.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.
N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.50 price target on the stock.
Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.
RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.
Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.
Block (NYSE:SQ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.