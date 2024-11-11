Essex Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 3,684 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Corteva Stock Down 0.5 %

Corteva stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

