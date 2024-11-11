Essex Savings Bank Purchases 276 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,744,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after buying an additional 67,868 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,594,000 after buying an additional 257,415 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 438.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,019,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 830,218 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 676.0% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 517,187 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.