Essex Savings Bank Purchases New Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 57.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 64.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,402,000 after acquiring an additional 246,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $105.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.