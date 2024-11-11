Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $64,994,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,228,000 after purchasing an additional 874,133 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 805,084 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $42,630,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $27,338,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

