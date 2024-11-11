Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $4.95. Evotec shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 197,498 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVO. Morgan Stanley cut Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.70 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the second quarter worth approximately $71,183,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Evotec by 140.5% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evotec during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

